'Very sinister' - Taoiseach condemns Russian TV report showing Ireland wiped off map

The Taoiseach has condemned as sinister a Russian TV mock-up of a nuclear attack on Ireland and the UK.
Micheál Martin, speaking before a Cabinet meeting yesterday (Tuesday May 4) said that there should be an apology in relation to the report on Russian TV.
“It is very sinister, intimidatory type tactics by the Russian Federation, but I don’t think anyone is going to be intimidated by it,” Mr Martin said.
The TV report from Russia did not mention Ireland directly, but showed the island being wiped out as part of a Russian nuclear strike on the UK.
“I think it reflects a mindset that is worrying and not in touch with reality.”
“There should be an apology forthcoming in relation to that,” Mr Martin said.
He declined to say whether the Russian Ambassador, Yury Filatov, should be summoned to the Department of Foreign Affairs over the incident.
Mr Martin stressed that the fundamental issue was that Russia should “cease hostilities in Ukraine”.
He added: “The degree of bombardment and the destruction of towns and cities and human carnage that has taken place is without any justification.”
