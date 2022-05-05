Search

05 May 2022

Govt recruits construction workers to 'match demand' when housing supply increases

Reporter:

Reporter

05 May 2022 6:22 PM

A Housing for All initiative dedicated to recruiting construction workers has been launched by the government. 

The Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, and Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris, today (Thursday May 5) launched the FutureBuilding initiative to support the construction industry. 

The pilot initiative - operated by an Intreo team from the Department of Social Protection, SOLAS, and Education and Training Boards - will run for 18 months. 

Speaking today, Minister Harris said, "We clearly have a housing crisis driven by a shortage in supply. However, as supply increases, we need to ensure we have enough people to match the demand.

"This will mean supporting the industry in returning existing workers to full employment and a significant ramp-up in education and training opportunities, including commitments regarding programmes and apprenticeships and delivery of new courses." 

He continued: "This new FutureBuilding Initiative will see people from training agencies across the country working with Intreo in the Department of Social Protection to identify people for direct placement into employment in the sector and for referral to relevant education and training opportunities." 

According to Minister Humphreys, there are "huge numbers of job opportunities" in the construction sector. 

She said, "Through the new FutureBuilding initiative, we will be working directly with jobseekers, supporting them through training and skills development and matching them with employers.

“This is part of a major recruitment drive in the construction sector. Later this month, I will also launch a specific Construction Work and Skills week which will see almost 40 events held nationally to promote jobs, training and apprenticeships in construction and associated careers." 

Chief Executive of SOLAS, Andrew Brownlee, said, "FutureBuilding is an important and collaborative initiative to ensure the right opportunities, be that recruitment or training, get into the hands of the right people, at the right time. SOLAS - and the ETBS delivering this vital training around the country - keenly understand the urgency of this shared national goal.

"We’re committed to ensuring a talented pipeline of ambitious, motivated individuals pass through the Further Education and Training (FET) system and into the construction industry.”

“Further education, training and apprenticeships have a vital role to play in building up the skills that the Irish labour market needs to address the housing crisis, a principle aim of Housing For All. The FET sector offers a diverse and dynamic range of construction courses - catering for school leavers, those re-entering the workforce, or people looking to retrain or upskill in the construction sector." 

