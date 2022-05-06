Over 2,000 drivers caught speeding over May bank holiday weekend

Almost 2,300 motorists were caught speeding over the May Bank Holiday weekend with a further 146 arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

Figures released by Gardai revealed:

• 2,298 detections for speeding offences over the May Bank Holiday Weekend

• 722 MIT checkpoints carried out by Gardaí

• 146 arrests for drink and drug driving



On Thursday 28 April 2022, An Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Authority launched an appeal to all drivers to look out for motorcyclists over the May bank holiday weekend and ahead of the summer high-risk period.

This appeal followed a worrying increase in motorcyclist deaths in 2022.

Provisional figures show, to date in 2022 there have been 11 motorcyclist fatalities – one more than the same time last year and accounting for 20% of total fatalities to date. March 2022 alone saw five motorcyclist fatalities on our roads.



Over the May bank holiday, a Garda operation was put in place between 12pm on Friday, 29 April 2022 up until 7am on Tuesday, 3 May 2022.

The operation placed a particular emphasis on reducing fatal and serious injury collisions, particularly through engagement with motorcyclists and raising awareness of the vulnerability on motorcyclists on our roads. In addition there was a continued focus on speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.



During this May bank holiday period, there were 722 Mandatory Intoxicant Testing checkpoints, 2978 Breath Tests and 86 Oral Fluid Tests carried out by Gardaí right across the country. These interventions saw Gardaí make 58 arrests for drug driving and a further 88 arrests for drink driving.



Detections for other road offences during the period included

• Mobile Phones – 85

• Learner unaccompanied drivers – 60 FCNs issued with 41 vehicles seized

• Seatbelts - 47

• Insurance offences – 7 arrests with 96 vehicles seized for no insurance

Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman, Roads Policing and Community Engagement said: "I want to reiterate our appeal to all road users to continue to take personal responsibility and play their part in keeping our roads safe.

"As can be seen from the high number of detections and arrests over the May Bank Holiday Weekend, An Garda Síochána remains committed to ensuring compliance with road traffic legislation to improve safety on our roads.

"Sadly, three families lost loved ones to road fatalities over this period. These tragedies have a devastating impact on our families and communities.”



There were three Fatal Road Traffic Collisions resulting in the death of three people and 2 serious injuries over the May bank holiday weekend and 12 Serious Injury Road Traffic Collisions resulting in a further 20 persons injured.



An Garda Síochána figures for the full year of 2021 saw over 3,300 arrests for Drug-Driving.

Analysis by the Medical Bureau of Road Safety (MBRS) shows that cannabis and cocaine remain the most detected drugs in drivers on Irish roads.

In 2021, 57% of specimens tested for drugs contained cannabis, 31% contained cocaine and 14% were found to have benzodiazepines. The number of arrests in 2022, up to 31 March, was 768.