Only 29% of patients were admitted to ward within HSE target of six hours

A national inpatient survey shows that emergency department waiting times and people’s experience of being discharged from hospital requires the most improvement in hospital care.

The National Inpatient Experience Survey for 2021 shows that just 29% of people were admitted to a ward within the HSE’s target waiting time of six hours, with 4% of people saying they waited 48 hours or more before being admitted to a ward.

It also shows that 81% of people felt they were treated with respect and dignity in emergency departments, 86% said they were given enough privacy while being examined or treated, and 76% said their room was very clean.

Meanwhile, 36% of patients who had received medication said that they were not informed about the side-effects of that medication, and 22% said they did not find that there was a member of staff to speak about their worries and fears.

At the launch of the survey in Dublin today, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly acknowledged that just 29% of people being admitted to a ward within the HSE target time was “low”.

He also said that it was “essential” that those being discharged from hospital understand what the medication is for and any possible side effects.

“There are serious pressures in emergency departments. The patient waiting time (targets) are not being met, they need to be met.”

Mr Donnelly said his department was putting a plan together for the coming winter, and is examining the various issues affecting each emergency department.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly greets the head of Hiqa Angela Fitzgerald before the launch of 2021 inpatient survey. pic.twitter.com/W77hxZAHLT — Gráinne Ní Aodha (@GNiAodha) May 9, 2022

HIQA chief Angela Fitzgerald said that in cases of planned care in hospitals, where people know why they are going to hospital, patients tend to feel less anxious and their experiences are better, but that this creates a particular challenge for emergency departments.

HSE chief Paul Reid said that there was “not a single solution” to solve the waiting times in emergency departments.

He said that there would be a particular focus on “relieving pressures on some hospitals which are under very acute pressure”, naming University Hospital Galway, University Hospital Limerick, and Cork University Hospital.

Mr Reid also said that there would be a look at community services to enhance their supports with the aim of relieving pressure on emergency departments.

On communications, the survey found that 24% of patients’ family members did not have a chance to talk to a doctor, and 16% said they did not receive enough information on how to manage their condition before being discharged.

Mr Reid said that they had learned from previous inpatient surveys that “a more coherent voice” from the health system increased the public’s trust and confidence.

“Some hospitals across the country have discharge lounges where they have specialist people looking after discharge processes, and that’s something that we want to replicate across the system.

“It’s about being open and transparent with the patients.”