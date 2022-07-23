Third Covid-19 booster recommended for pensioners and immunosuppressed

A third Covid-19 vaccine booster has been recommended for pensioners and the immunosuppressed in Ireland.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has accepted the latest recommendations by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC).

The recommendations include a third booster for those aged 65 years and older, and those aged 12-64 years who are immunocompromised.

📢 Update to #COVID19 vaccinations. Additional booster vaccines this autumn: 🟡Aged 5-11 and immunocompromised🟡Aged 50-64🟡Aged 12-49 with underlying condition / resident in LTCF🟡Healthcare Workers🟡Pregnant Women from 16 weeks🟡Aged 65+ / 12-64 and immunocompromised pic.twitter.com/tRZnBPOM4z — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) July 23, 2022

A second booster shot has been recommended for healthcare workers, for those aged 50-64 years, for those aged 12-49 years who have an underlying medical condition or are residents of long-term care facilities and for pregnant women at 16 weeks or later who have not already received a booster vaccine in their current pregnancy.

A first booster has also been recommended for those aged 5-11 years who are immunocompromised.

NIAC has also recommended that Covid-19 vaccines may be given at the same time as the seasonal influenza vaccines.

Mr Donnelly welcomed the update to Ireland’s vaccination programme.

“We have very high protection in the population thanks to our successful vaccine programme,” he said.

“The autumn vaccination programme will ensure we continue to protect the most vulnerable in our communities.

“The evidence suggests that a second booster dose may reduce infection rates, which would benefit healthcare workers and help sustain the healthcare system coming into the winter months.

“The main purpose of vaccination is to prevent serious illness, hospitalisation and death.

“Hybrid immunity resulting from infection and booster vaccination confers stronger protection than infection alone. As such, I urge anyone yet to receive their primary course or booster vaccine do so as soon as possible.”

Interim chief medical officer Breda Smyth added: “There is clear evidence that the Omicron variant has been less severe than previous variants due to the high uptake of vaccines.

“While we have seen a recent surge in infections, this has thankfully not translated into the same pressure on our hospitals and people getting severely unwell.

“Covid-19 vaccines have been remarkably effective in this regard.”