26 Jul 2022

Installation of three new 60-tonne airbridges underway at rural Irish airport

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

26 Jul 2022 6:07 PM

The installation of three new 60 tonne airbridges is currently underway at Shannon Airport. 

This latest investment by Shannon Group - costing €1.8 million - is part of a range of planned enhancement projects at the airport totalling almost €10 million. 

The airbridges - used to board passengers directly from terminal to aircraft - were manufactured by CIMC-Tianda Airport Support in China and arrived at Shannon Airport after a long journey halfway across the globe from Shenzhen. 

The first of the three has just been installed at the airport and took over two days, using multiple cranes to fit it to the terminal building. 

CEO of Shannon Group, Mary Considine, said, "Shannon Group is focused on future proofing the airport infrastructure, and this latest airbridge programme forms part of our investment strategy across the Shannon Airport campus. 

"We are extremely grateful for the funding support from the Department of Transport, under the Regional Airports Programme, which has enabled us to undertake this work.” 

Projects already completed at the airport - with support from the Department of Transport under the Regional Airports Programme - includes a €2.5 million state-of-the-art security screening system, as well as airfield rehabilitation works worth €5.3 million. 

According to Shannon Group, the security system is halving the wait time for passengers through security and eliminates the need to remove liquids and electronics. 

