No agreement reached between Coalition leaders on agriculture emissions targets

The Government has failed to come to an agreement on greenhouse gas emission reduction targets for the agriculture sector.

Talks between the three coalition leaders – Taoiseach Micheal Martin, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan – took place on Tuesday evening.

A Coalition source said the discussions had wrapped up without a deal being reached.

“The work is ongoing,” the source said.

It is understood talks will continue on Wednesday morning before the final Cabinet meeting before the summer break.

The Government had been expected to sign off at the meeting on legally binding targets for reductions in greenhouse gas emissions across all sectors.

The Climate Change Advisory Council has recommended carbon cuts of 22% to 30% from the agricultural industry.

The targets would require a cut to the national herd among other measures.

Ireland is committed to halving carbon emissions by 2030 and to net zero emissions by 2050.

Last week, Eamon Ryan said the agriculture sector would have to cut greenhouse gas emissions by more than 22% as part of the Government’s plans to tackle climate change.

The Environment Minister said it was “not easy” for farmers, but that he was close to finalising targets for reducing emissions with Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue.