28 Jul 2022

Heroin worth over €2m among 'significant quantities' of drugs seized in Garda bust

Mary MCFadden

28 Jul 2022 11:26 AM

A man in his 50s has been arrested after drugs worth millions of euro were discovered by Gardaí during the search of a residential premises. 

Personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau conducted the operation on Tuesday July 26 and discovered "significant quantities" of illicit drugs at the property in Dublin's Inner City. 

Gardaí seized 15kg of heroin worth an estimated €2.1m, 22kg of cannabis with an approximate value of €440,000 as well as €35,000 of cocaine. 

Over forty thousand pounds in cash was also recovered along with a hydraulic press, a vacuum packing machine, communication devices and other drug paraphernalia. 

The man arrested in connection with the operation is currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at Kilmainham Garda Station. 

Commenting on the operation, Detective Chief Superintendent Seamus Boland, the Head of the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau said, "An Garda Síochána, through the activities of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau is committed to the objectives of Operation Tara, and targeting those drug trafficking networks who cause the most serious harm to our communities.

"This operation has prevented significant quantities of illicit drugs from being trafficked at street level." 

