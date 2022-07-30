Prisoner seriously injured after assault in Mountjoy prison

A prisoner has been seriously injured in an assault inside Mountjoy prison in Dublin.

The man, in his 30s, was taken to the Mater hospital for treatment following the incident on Friday evening.

Gardai are investigating the assault.

A Garda spokesman said: “Gardai are investigating a serious assault on a man in his 30s that occurred on the evening of Friday July 29 2022, at Mountjoy Prison in Dublin.

“The man is currently receiving treatment for serious injuries at the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital.

“The scene has been technically examined and an incident room has been established at Mountjoy Garda Station.

“Investigations into this matter are ongoing.”

A spokesman for the Irish Prison Service said: “At this stage we can confirm that a prisoner was seriously injured during an incident.

“The matter is being investigated by the Prison Service and also subject to investigation by Garda.”