05 Aug 2022

Batches of eggs recalled from Irish supermarkets due to salmonella fears

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

05 Aug 2022 12:04 PM

Batches of eggs have been recalled from Irish supermarkets due to salmonella fears. 

According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), Meadow Park Eggs is recalling all its batches of duck eggs with best before dates up to and including 08/08/22 due to the possible presence of salmonella, which can cause serious illness in vulnerable people. 

Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches. 

The FSAI has since released advice on the safe consumption of duck eggs. 

This advice includes making sure eggs are thoroughly cooked and avoiding using raw duck eggs in any dishes not cooked thoroughly prior to eating. 

Maintaining stringent hygiene practices is important when handling raw duck eggs, such as washing hands and preparation surfaces after handling or using duck eggs.

Specifically, it is advised that:

  • Duck eggs should not be eaten raw or lightly cooked. 
  • Only eat duck eggs that have been thoroughly cooked, until both the white and yolk are solid. A duck egg is heavier and larger than a hen’s egg and therefore needs more cooking time. 
  • Dishes that contain duck eggs should be cooked until they are piping hot all the way through. 
  • Do not use raw duck eggs in the preparation of products that contain raw or lightly cooked egg, such as homemade mayonnaise, tiramisu, icing, hollandaise sauce. 
  • When using duck eggs in cooking or baking, do not eat or taste the raw mix. 
  • After handling raw duck eggs, always wash hands thoroughly. 
  • Ensure all utensils and preparation surfaces that have been in contact with raw duck eggs are washed thoroughly before being re-used 
  • Store duck eggs in the fridge away from ready-to-eat food.

