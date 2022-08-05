Batches of eggs recalled from Irish supermarkets due to salmonella fears

Batches of eggs have been recalled from Irish supermarkets due to salmonella fears.
According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), Meadow Park Eggs is recalling all its batches of duck eggs with best before dates up to and including 08/08/22 due to the possible presence of salmonella, which can cause serious illness in vulnerable people.
Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches.
The FSAI has since released advice on the safe consumption of duck eggs.
This advice includes making sure eggs are thoroughly cooked and avoiding using raw duck eggs in any dishes not cooked thoroughly prior to eating.
Maintaining stringent hygiene practices is important when handling raw duck eggs, such as washing hands and preparation surfaces after handling or using duck eggs.
Specifically, it is advised that:
