Motorcyclist killed in Kerry collision with car

A 37-year-old man has been killed after his motorcycle and a car collided in Co Kerry.

The road traffic collision occurred in the townland of Strand’s End in Cahersiveen at around 4.45pm on Monday evening.

The motorcyclist was was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body will be removed from the scene to University Hospital Kerry where a post-mortem is due to take place.

The driver of the car, a woman aged in her early 50s, was uninjured.

The N70 at Strand’s End is currently closed in both directions as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene.

The road will remain closed overnight and into Tuesday morning; local diversions are in place.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Any road users travelling in the area and who may have camera or dash-cam footage is asked to share this with investigating gardai.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.