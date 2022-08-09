Search

09 Aug 2022

Sport Ireland chief: We may provide financial support in event of blackouts

Sport Ireland chief: We may provide financial support in event of blackouts

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Aug 2022 8:43 PM

Ireland’s sporting authority has discussed the possibility of energy blackouts this winter and how they could impact on sporting organisations.

The head of Sport Ireland said that blackouts may result in the authority providing financial support to sporting bodies so that they are not negatively impacted by possible energy shortages.

Europe could be hit by electricity blackouts in the next few months if average temperatures fall and cause an increase in demand, analysts at the investment bank Goldman Sachs have warned.

When asked about contingency planning done in the event of blackouts this winter, Dr Una May, the chief executive of Sport Ireland, told reporters “this is certainly something we’ve considered”.

She said: “We have set aside funding for sports to help them to recover from the pandemic and I think this is all related.

“We see the potential opportunity there to maybe provide additional supports – we’ll see how it pans out.”

She added: “We don’t want sport to be impacted negatively by these factors.

“And I think it’s an opportunity as well, if you’re on the (National Sports) Campus, for example, all of the lighting on the campus has been converted to LED.

“So we’d like to continue to support and promote sustainability in sport as well across the board, wherever we can.

“But all these initiatives, they do take time and money and energy from everybody’s point of view.

“But it’s all about that sustainable change that we’re looking across, be that culture, sustainability – generally providing governing bodies with the supports they need to make their sports accessible at all times.”

Sport Ireland is the authority in charge of the development of sport within Ireland, which includes partly funding sporting organisations.

Ms May added that the issue had been discussed and is one that will be taken into budget considerations.

“We’ve had conversations and we’re very conscious of the fact that it could potentially be an issue for governing bodies,” she said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media