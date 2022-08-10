Six people taken to hospital after two-vehicle road collision

Six people have been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle road collision occurred on Monday (August 8) evening.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision at Corraskea in Ballybay, Co.Monaghan at approximately 9.30pm, with injured parties taken to Cavan General Hospital to receive treatment.
None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening at this time.
Gardaí are asking for anyone who may witnessed this collision or who may have information to contact Castleblayney Garda Station 042 974 7900, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
As one of the vehicles involved had an interaction with An Garda Síochána shortly before the collision this matter has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) under Section 102 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.