Report from Irish Catholics calls for equal treatment of women by church

A report on the views of tens of thousands of Irish Catholics has called for equal treatment of women in terms of leadership and decision-making, including ordination to the priesthood.

The National Synthesis report, which is the result of consultations begun in 2021 throughout the Irish Church’s 26 dioceses, says the role of women in the Church was mentioned in almost every submission and that the exclusion of women from the diaconate was regarded “as particularly hurtful”.

The National Synthesis will be forwarded to Rome as part of the worldwide synodal process of listening and discernment launched by Pope Francis in October 2021, which will culminate in the General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops in Rome in 2023.

A statement from the Irish Bishops notes the report: "calls for greater transparency, participation in decision-making and accountability within our parish and diocesan church structures".

"The importance of a renewed connection with the energy and gifts of young people is emphasised. So too is the need for fresh models of responsibility and leadership which will especially recognise and facilitate the role of women, as well as men.

"Our listening process has identified the need to be more inclusive in outreach, reaching out to those who have left the Church behind and in some cases feel excluded, forgotten or ignored," their statement adds.

One submission to the report outlines: “Women have a special place in the Church but not an equal place.”

Many of the women who contributed to the report said that they are not prepared to be considered second class citizens anymore, with many of them leaving the Church.

The report states: “They feel that even though their contribution over the years has been invaluable, it has been taken for granted".

It also states that many young people cannot understand the Church’s position on women.