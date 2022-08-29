Extra school buses and drivers being sought amongst high demand

Bus Éireann is currently working to increase the number of school buses and drivers to deal with the unprecedented demand after school fees were waived, the Minister for Education has confirmed.

“There is a difficulty in procuring additional buses and bus drivers but we are working through those issues,” Minister for Education Norma Foley told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland earlier today.

Demand for school buses has risen dramatically after the Government announced they would be waiving the fees in early July as part of a package to reduce back-to-school costs.

Families who are eligible for the school bus scheme will save €500.

There have been 115,000 school bus tickets issued so far, Minister Foley confirmed - the highest ever number of tickets issued in a single year.

The Minister added that additional tickets would be issued to families today and tomorrow and that Bus Éireann are currently issuing 6,000 tickets a day.

Minister Foley said that there would be additional space on buses to allow concessionary tickets to be issued this year, but that those eligible for the scheme would be prioritised.

Children are eligible for transport at primary level where they reside not less than 3.2 kilometres from and are attending their nearest national school.

At post-primary level bus transport is provided where they reside not less than 4.8 kilometres from and are attending their nearest post-primary school/education centre as determined by the department/Bus Éireann, having regard to ethos and language.

“In the round, we must be fair and say that for any scheme there must be an eligibility criteria,” said Foley.

“Those who meet that eligibility criteria become eligible but where there is additional capacity, and this will be the case this year, there will be additional capacity on buses, then concessionary tickets will be made available.

“In the short term now, there will be an inconvenience to parents but in the long term, this is a positive, proactive measure for many, many families. It is a huge saving of financial resources,” Minister Foley said.