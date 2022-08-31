Animal charity urges Irish people to foster unwanted dogs after 'horrific' abuse case

An animal welfare charity is urging Irish foster families to help relieve the "crippling" volume of unwanted dogs in the country.

Dogs Trust Ireland's (DTI) appeal comes following a recent case where a six-year-old male terrier sustained "horrific" injuries after being tied to the back of a car and dragged along the road.

A concerned member of the public who witnessed the event saw the dog break free and contacted their local authorities, after which the terrier - Doodles - was found traumatised and cowering in a ditch with extensive wounds and suffering from concussion.

Doodles was then taken into the care of DTI and, through the charity’s Regional Rehoming Programme, was able to receive urgent veterinary treatment and placement with a local foster family.

Doodles is now living the life he deserves after his amazing foster family decided to adopt him

Sadly, there are lots more dogs like Doodles who need your help. To support our work or find out more about becoming a foster carer, click here: https://t.co/kAG7twDV0W (3/3) pic.twitter.com/ENzIhG0473 — Dogs Trust Ireland (@DogsTrust_IE) August 31, 2022

Commenting on the shocking incident, Regional Rehoming Manager at Dogs Trust Ireland, Eimear Cassidy, said, "What happened to Doodles is absolutely appalling, and something that should never happen to any sentient being. We are so grateful to the person who reported the incident and the family who fostered him and helped nurse him back to the fantastic condition he is in today.

"Sadly, we are seeing upsetting cases like this more frequently. These poor dogs have been through so much, so to be able to be there for them, and help find a home locally where they will be treated with love is what gets us through the sadness of cases like this. We cannot do this without our incredible network of foster families, so we are urgently appealing for more families to open their heart and home for dogs across the country.

Thankfully for Doodles, his story ended happily as his foster family fell in love with him and decided to make his foster home, his forever home."

If you can open your home temporarily to a dog in need, Dogs Trust would love to hear from you via email to Fostering@DogsTrust.ie.