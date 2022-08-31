Ireland’s jobless rate jumps to 4.3% in August

Ireland’s unemployment rate jumped slightly in August to 4.3%, figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show.

The figures, released on Wednesday, shows that the jobless rate rose from a rate of 4.2% in July 2022 and was down from 5.5% in August 2021.

The CSO’s monthly unemployment estimates show that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in August was unchanged at 4.1% for men from July 2022, and down from 5.5% in August 2021.

Meanwhile, it was up to 4.5% for women from a revised rate of 4.4% in July 2022, and down from 5.4% in August 2021.

The youth unemployment rate, for those aged 15 to 24 years, rose to 11.6% from a revised rate of 11.1% in July 2022.

The rate remained unchanged at 3.1% for people aged 25 to 74 years from July 2022.

John Mullane, statistician in the labour market analysis section, said: “The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for August 2022 was 4.3%, up from a rate of 4.2% in July 2022 and down from 5.5% in August 2021.

“The rate of 4.3% in August 2022 is lower than the pre-pandemic level of 5% in August 2019.

“The unemployment rate for men was 4.1% and 4.5% for women in August 2022.”

The seasonally adjusted number of people unemployed was 117,200 in August 2022, compared with 114,300 in July 2022.

There was a decrease of 23,500 in the seasonally adjusted number of people unemployed from a year earlier.

The seasonally adjusted number of men unemployed was 59,100 in August 2022, compared with 58,700 in July 2022.

For August 2022, the seasonally adjusted number of women unemployed was 58,100, compared with 55,600 in July 2022.