Young man dies in road crash at level crossing

A man in his 20s has died in a road crash at a level crossing in Co Wexford.

Gardai and emergency services were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash at Mayglass at around 10.25pm on Friday.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene was preserved to allow for a technical examination to be carried out by forensic collision investigators that has since concluded. The road has since reopened.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

They are also appealing to road users who were travelling in the Mayglass area between 10.15pm and 10.45pm with camera footage, including dashcam, to make it available to police.

Anyone with information can contact Wexford garda station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.