Newly released findings of Garda Culture Audit provides 'great insights' - Drew Harris

Emotional energy among Gardaí is at a moderately low average according to newly released results of An Garda Síochána's 2022 Culture Audit.

Over 6,000 Garda personnel responded to 'Your Voice, Our Future', which was undertaken earlier this year by Durham University on behalf of An Garda Síochána.

Personnel of all ranks and grades were asked their views on a range of matters including wellbeing, job satisfaction, supervision, and openness to organisational change.

A perceived lack of organisational fairness and justice was among the key findings of 2022's audit (released today, Thursday September 8), as well as below average feelings of organisation support.

However, it also found job satisfaction is high among personnel, and personal values and the values of the Garda Code of Ethics are strongly aligned.

Garda personnel also reported a high average level for raising suggestions for improvements and commitment to organisational change, and there has been an increase in trust in senior leadership from the first Culture Audit as well.

Speaking today, Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris said, "Our first Culture Audit was hugely informative for both Garda management and the Commission on the Future on the Policing in Ireland.



"That valuable feedback from Garda personnel helped inform A Policing Service For Our Future initiatives such as the new uniform, the expansion of our world-leading mobility device for the front-line, the Garda wellbeing app, better internal communications, and more transparent promotion processes."

He said 2022's audit provides "great insights" which will further improve services provided to the public and enhance the working lives of Garda personnel.



He continued: "I want to thank the more than 6,000 Garda personnel who contributed to the 2022 Culture Audit.



"This Culture Audit once again highlights many positives. Garda personnel are highly dedicated, believe the work they do helps others, their values are strongly aligned to our Code of Ethics, and they are proud of An Garda Síochána.



"However, it also makes clear that the organisation has more work to do to give our people the support and tools they need to do their jobs efficiently and effectively, to ensure people feel they are treated fairly, and they are being supported in their very challenging and pressurised work.

"We will now analyse these findings in-depth and conduct focus groups to gain further insights on particular areas. Based on this, we will introduce measures to address the issues raised by Garda personnel in the 2022 Garda Culture Audit.”

Further analysis will now be undertaken by the Garda Ethics and Culture Bureau.