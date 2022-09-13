Taxi driver caught speeding at 176km/h arrested for dangerous driving

A taxi driver caught speeding at 176km/h has been arrested and charged with dangerous driving.
According to An Garda Síochána, Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting speedchecks on the M4 in North Kildare recently when they detected the taxi.
The RPU stopped the driver for driving at the dangerous speed on a road surface they described as "wet and greasy".
Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting speedcehcks on the M4 in North Kildare recently when they detected this Taxi travelling at a speed of 176kph in a 120kph area on a wet & greasy road surface.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 13, 2022
They were stopped & the driver was arrested & charged with Dangerous Driving. pic.twitter.com/VRkdpWZ4HO
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.