Man suspected of being Kinahan money launderer arrested in Spain

A suspected Kinahan cartel associate, described as “one of Europe’s biggest money launderers” by European authorities, has been arrested in Spain as part of a multi-agency investigation.

It is understood that the man arrested is John Morrissey, who was among those named and sanctioned by US authorities earlier this year in an attempt to dismantle the Irish Kinahan crime gang.

Photos released by authorities show a topless man, whose face is blurred, being arrested in Malaga on Monday while surrounded by members of Ireland’s An Garda Siochana, the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA), and Spain’s Guardia Civil.

The EU’s law enforcement agency Europol said on Thursday that the arrested man is considered a “high-value target” for his alleged involvement in a number of high-profile criminal cases across Europe.

In a statement, Europol said that the arrested man and his associates are suspected to have been in charge of moving “large amounts of cash” between criminal organisations in different countries.

The money was transferred using an informal method that doesn’t involve money being physically moved.

Over a year and a half it is believed that more than 200 million euro was laundered using this method.

The Guardia Civil said that the organisation in Spain had the capacity to launder up to 350,000 euro a day.

Three of Mr Morrissey’s associates were also arrested, two in Spain and one in the UK, with 11 property searches being carried out in both countries as part of the year-and-a-half long investigation.

Europol has said that the main members of the organisation in Spain had created a brand of vodka promoted in nightclubs and restaurants in Costa del Sol to disguise the source of their earnings.

It is also alleged that they founded a company in the UK, dependent on another company based in Gibraltar, in order to hide the identity of the administrators of the companies that were being used to launder the illegal profits.

One of the suspects arrested ran a car dealership, and is suspected by Europol of providing vehicles to the criminal organisation in which he had built concealed compartments to transport the large amounts of cash undetected.

The Guardia Civil led what was called “a complex investigation”, and worked with Gardai, the NCA, and the Dutch National Police (Politie), with international activity coordinated by Europol’s European Financial and Economic Crime Centre.

It comes months after US authorities offered a five million dollar reward for information that would lead to the arrest and conviction of the Kinahan cartel leaders.

The US Treasury department imposed sanctions against senior members of the Kinahan crime gang, including Christy Kinahan Snr and his sons Daniel and Christopher Jnr.

Also named and sanctioned by the US department were Sean McGovern, Ian Dixon, and Bernard Clancy as well as Mr Morrissey.