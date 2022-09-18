Search

18 Sept 2022

Lotto player becomes overnight millionaire after scooping top prize in weekend draw

18 Sept 2022 3:41 PM

A Lotto player has become an overnight millionaire after scooping the top prize in last night's draw. 

Saturday's (September 17) big winner has officially become the 28th millionaire made through National Lottery games in 2022. 

The winning numbers in the Lotto Plus 1 draw were: 06, 10, 14, 21, 26, 37 and the bonus was 27. 

The National Lottery has confirmed that it will reveal the winning store location in the coming days. 

While there was no winner of last night’s €6.7 million jackpot prize, over 102,000 players won prizes, with next Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot now set to roll to an estimated €7 million. 
  
Saturday night’s big Lotto winner wasn’t the only big lottery win over the weekend; on Friday night (September 16), another EuroMillions player in Ireland won the top prize of €500,000 in the EuroMillions Plus draw.

The winning Normal Play ticket was sold on the 25th of August at Caulfield’s SuperValu store in Loughboy, on the outskirts of Kilkenny city. 
  
The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers on Friday 16th September were: 11, 13, 18, 21, 26. 

Following the weekend’s draws, the National Lottery are now appealing to players, especially in Louth and Kilkenny to check their lottery tickets carefully. The big winners are advised to sign the back of their winning tickets and keep them safe. They should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes. 

