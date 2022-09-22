Six homes raided over ramming of Garda car in west Dublin

Gardai have raided six homes in the Ballyfermot area of west Dublin in connection with the ramming of a Garda patrol car earlier this week.

The incident in the Cherry Orchard suburb took place at 7.30pm on Monday, and a clip has been widely shared on social media.

Gardai had been responding to reports of dangerous driving when the incident happened.

Two vehicles were spotted driving erratically and the Garda vehicle was deliberately rammed on a number of occasions, gardai said.

“The searches this morning were focused on evidential gathering, and a number of items including electronic devices were seized,” a spokesman said.

“No arrests have been made, and investigations are ongoing.

“Both Garda members did not report injuries at the time, but have subsequently reported unfit for duty.

“Both members are receiving support from their colleagues, and local Garda management and the wider organisational supports of the peer support service, chief medical officer and 24-hour counselling service have been provided if required.”

Gardai have appealed to any member of the public who may have witnessed the incident or who has any information to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any Garda station.

The incident has been widely condemned, with Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Minister for Justice Helen McEntee pledging additional Garda resources in the area.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris called the incident “disgraceful” and said a full investigation is under way.