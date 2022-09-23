New solar panel grants now available for businesses and public organisations across Ireland

Business, public organisations and community groups across Ireland stand to benefit from new government grants geared towards the installation of solar panels.

This announcement signals the latest phase in the Government’s Micro-generation Support Scheme, expanding on the grants already available to domestic households.

In February of this year the Government announced an export tariff – the Clean Export Guarantee (CEG) – as part of the scheme.

This provided the mechanism by which householders can be paid (by energy suppliers) for excess electricity exported back into the national grid.

Speaking about the latest supports, Minister Ryan said:

“This new support scheme is part of a wider roll-out of initiatives to make the installation of solar PV easier and more cost effective for homeowners, businesses and public bodies. It’s Ireland’s rooftop revolution.

“With upcoming changes to planning exemptions, simpler grid application routes, export payment announcements, and capital supports from SEAI, it’s an ideal time for anybody to consider going solar to save money and to help reduce our emissions.”

The scheme will provide grant funding up to a maximum of €2,400 towards the installation of solar PV technology up to a maximum of 6kWp (approximately 16 solar panels over 25m2).

The scheme provides an opportunity for all areas of the non-domestic sector to not only reduce their electricity bills, but to visibly demonstrate their commitment to sustainability and Ireland’s broader climate action goals.

Further details and applications can be accessed through SEAI.