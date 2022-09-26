Gas demand increased by 12% since previous year

In August, gas demand increased slightly compared to July (+2%) and increased by 12% on the same period last year.

In comparison to August 2021, when Covid-related public health restrictions were still in place, gas demand increased in the air travel1 (+75%), retail (+42%) and leisure/sport arenas (+15%) sectors.

The warm weather contributed to a 31% decrease in the demand across the domestic sector when compared to the same period last year. While the peak summer holiday season continued, there were also significant year-on-year decreases in the construction (-31%) and education (-28%) sectors.

Gas generated 64% of Ireland’s electricity in August, up 3% on July and up 16% when compared to August last year. The amount of electricity generated by wind energy in August fell by 14% year-on-year to 19%.

At times during the month, gas powered up to 92% of the country’s electricity generation. The share of electricity generated by gas did not drop below 20% at any point during August. Coal contributed 10% of power generation in August - peaking at 21%, with a low of less than 1%.

Wind peaked at 71% during the month but given the variable nature of weather dependent renewable energy sources, there were also times in the month when the wind supply dropped almost completely and contributed less than 1% of electricity generation.

Gas Networks Ireland’s Head of Regulatory Affairs, Brian Mullins, said:

“The good weather we enjoyed in August had a direct impact on the amount of wind energy available in Ireland, as there wasn’t a lot of wind around during the month.

“Gas continues to be the dependable back-up source of energy for the country. Being able to harness weather-dependant renewable wind energy when it is available and back it up with the flexibility and reliability of gas when there is little or no wind, provides a secure and complete energy system for the people of Ireland.”

While operating and maintaining the network, Gas Networks Ireland is also working on preparing Ireland’s gas network for the transition to renewable energy to help Ireland meet its climate action targets.

Mr Mullins continued:

“Our role is to keep Ireland’s energy moving and to continue to be at the heart of the country’s energy future. That’s why we are working to ensure the national gas network is future ready to transport and store indigenously produced renewable gases such as biomethane made from farm and food waste, and hydrogen made from renewable electricity.

“Gas Networks Ireland is working to help the country significantly reduce emissions in a number of key sectors, while further enhancing Ireland’s energy security and diversity.”