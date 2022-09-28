'God is still calling' - 10 students begin priesthood studies for Irish dioceses

Ten students have begun their priesthood studies for Irish dioceses.

The new students have begun their Propaedeutic programme for the 2022-2023 academic year which, upon completion, allows the seminarians to apply to a seminary to continue formation for an Irish diocese.

Commenting on this year’s intake of new students, Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan, chair of the Bishops’ Council for Vocations, said, "The men who have gone forward for training for priesthood in Maynooth are to be applauded. They are certainly going against the cultural norm, but they are so much needed.

"Amid the chaos of today, within and outside the Church, these men give hope to many. God is still calling, and there are men of courage who are answering Him. May all of us support them with our prayers and encouragement."

Just 56 seminarians are currently studying for the priesthood for dioceses.

According to the National Diocesan Vocations Coordinator for the Bishops’ Conference, Father Willie Purcell, the students are "counter-cultural".

He said, "... By entering the seminary they show the world that God never ceases to call men to priesthood. Every vocation is missionary and is lived out in witnessing to the unconditional love of God in our lives expressed in our service of those whom we are called to minister to.

"As the faithful in Ireland and around the work continue to journey together on the Synodal Pathway, the generosity of these men calls us to reflect on our own vocation story as we take our part in the renewal of the Church in our respective dioceses and parishes.

"I wish to especially thank all the vocations directors across the country for their work in accompanying those who are discerning a vocation to priesthood."