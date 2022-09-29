Garda extradition unit arrests Slovakian man living in Ireland under false identities

A Slovakian man living and working in Ireland under a number of false identities has been arrested.
Members of the Garda Extradition Unit made the arrest in Co Cavan on Wednesday (September 26) on the foot of a European Arrest Warrant issued by Slovakian authorities.
The 51-year-old man was arrested following recent enquiries conducted by the Extradition Unit confirming his true identity and place of residence.
He appeared yesterday (September 28) before the High Court, Criminal Courts of Justice, where he now stands remanded to October 10 2022.
