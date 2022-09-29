Search

29 Sept 2022

Children rescued from van and man arrested after garda cars rammed

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Sept 2022 11:35 AM

Children were rescued from a van after its driver was arrested for allegedly ramming three garda cars in Co Cork.

The wrecking spree happened in Mahon and Carrs Hill at about 9.45pm on Wednesday.

Gardai spotted the van and ordered it to stop in Mahon but it drove off and hit a garda vehicle, authorities say.

Shortly after, the van stopped but, when gardai tried to engage with its driver, it again rammed the vehicle.

Two more garda vehicles arrived and tried to block the van but were also rammed.

A number of additional garda units then responded, gardai said.

A stinger was deployed at Carrs Hill and the van was finally stopped.

A man in his 30s was arrested and taken to Bridewell Garda Station.

A number of people, including children, in the van were taken to Cork University Hospital to be assessed.

No serious injuries were reported.

Two garda members were taken to Cork University Hospital for medical treatment.

Extensive damage was caused to two garda vehicles and three other vehicles received minor damage.

A garda spokesman said all officers involved are receiving support.

Anyone with information on or video footage of the incident has been asked to contact Anglesea Garda Station on (021) 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

