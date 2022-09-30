Search

30 Sept 2022

Popular rural Irish youth organisation announces name change

Macra staff, Derrie Dillion, Assistant CEO, Kathryn Snell, Digital Marketing and Social Media Specialist, President John Keane, and TDO Jennifer Arthur in Ratheniska

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

30 Sept 2022 6:11 PM

A popular rural Irish youth organisation has announced its name change. 

MEP Maria Walsh officially launched the rebranding of Macra na Feirme at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois on Wednesday September 21. 

The newly-named Macra says it aims to evolve with Ireland's changing rural and urban landscape. 

Macra CEO Mick Curran said, "We are a membership led organisation that is evolving and growing to represent the needs and wants of our members, the new brand represents our commitment to our past whilst continuing to looking forward." 

Macra President, John Keane, called the new Macra brand "a blend of the past mixed with the optimism of the future". 

He said, "Our roots which stem back over 77 years to our founder Stephen Cullinane are grounded in education, forming connections and challenging the status quo. As we look forward to the future these values are at our core, coupled with new opportunities in connecting young people and creating an organisation that is a natural home for all rural youth.

Pictured: Caroline O'Keeffe, Macra National Chairperson, John Keane Macra President, and Maria Walsh, MEP, launching the rebrand of Macra at the National Ploughing Championships.

"I am immensely proud of all the Macra team and members who work so diligently to progress Macra." 

Macra is a voluntary organisation which claims to represent 10,000 young people from rural Ireland. It was set up over 70 years ago and has 170 clubs nationwide.

Local News

