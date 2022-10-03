Search

03 Oct 2022

Number of young Irish people in 3rd level education among highest in OECD - new report

03 Oct 2022 6:16 PM

The number of young people in Ireland attending third-level education is significantly above the OECD average. 

That's according to this year's OECD report, 'Education at a Glance' (EAG), which the Minister for Further and Higher Education today (October 3) said highlights the "significant advancements" of Ireland's third level education sector. 

The new report found that Ireland ranks third in the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) for the rate of 3rd level education attainment, with 63% of young people (18-24 year olds) in education compared to the OECD average of 54% and the EU22 average of 59%. 

The number of young people not in employment, education or training in 2021 also dropped from the previous year to 12.1% and is well below the OECD average of 16.1%. 

Speaking today, Minister Simon Harris said, "The publication of this report highlights the significant advancements we have made in third level education. We have continued to make important investments in further and higher education and these have been borne out by these positive trends. 

"It also highlights areas we need to improve on too including access to part-time studies. I am pleased this is something we are beginning to work on with an expert group examining the issue." 

He continued: "We have a good track record in relation to third level education in Ireland, and I am pleased to see us building on this year on year. It is clear from the OECD report that Irish people understand its importance for their own well-being and success in life. 

"Whether a higher or further education course, an apprenticeship, or even a short course to help you upskill, third level education proves to be an excellent start to those commencing their working life. I truly believe, and the statistics bear this out, that third level education empowers people to achieve their mission in life and reach their potential." 

Among 25-64 year-olds in Ireland, bachelor's degrees are the most common third level attainment at 29% of the population, followed by master's degrees at 14% and short-cycle tertiary qualifications at 9%. This is similar to the OECD average. 

As in all of the 38 OECD countries, only a small fraction of the population holds a doctoral degree, the share in Ireland being 1%.

