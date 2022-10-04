Male juveniles who rammed Garda car appear before children's court

Male juveniles involved in an incident of endangerment of Gardaí are appearing before a sitting of Dublin Children's Court today (October 4).
Gardaí responded to reports of dangerous driving in the Cherry Orchard area of Co Dublin shortly after 7.30pm on Monday September 19. Upon arrival Gardaí observed two vehicles driving erratically. The Official Garda vehicle was deliberated rammed on a number of occasions during the incident.
Investigating Gardaí charged three of the four male juveniles who were arrested yesterday morning Monday 3rd October, 2022.
The fourth male juvenile has been referred to the Juvenile Youth Diversion Programme, in accordance with the Children's Act, 2001.
Investigations ongoing.
The LCA students in St Mary's experienced a lovely bonding day of bushcraft, all thanks to local Nenagh man, Tom Bán
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.