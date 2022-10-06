Search

06 Oct 2022

Irish epilepsy charity appeals for support after significant drop in fundraised income

Irish epilepsy charity appeals for support after significant drop in fundraised income

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

06 Oct 2022 3:41 PM

An Irish epilepsy charity is appealing for support after a significant drop in fundraised income during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Epilepsy Ireland is urging people to support their national fundraising week, Rose Week, which takes place from October 10 to October 16. 

According to the head of fundraising and development at Epilepsy Ireland, Stephen Lowry, the charity has seen "record demand" for support services in 2021. 

He said. "... Our fundraised income has suffered a dramatic decrease since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, falling by 50%. We urgently need the public’s support this Rose Week to help us continue to be there for people with epilepsy and their families both now and into the future.” 

Although the Irish public believes epilepsy to be a rare condition (8 in 10 people, according to a survey conducted by Amarach Research), over 45,000 people in Ireland currently live with it. 

Mr. Lowry said, "Epilepsy is much more common than most think – it is the most common neurological condition in Ireland. Within your community, our team may be supporting your family, friends, colleagues, & teammates on their respective journeys with the condition so please help us to continue to be there for them during Rose Week.

"Every donation, no matter the size, can make a huge contribution to our activities.” 

The charity recently launched their new Strategic Plan which sets out how the organisation aims to work towards its overall vision of a society where no person’s life is limited by epilepsy. The plan includes key aims such as developing strategies to prevent epilepsy-related deaths and increasing investment in Irish epilepsy research. 

To learn more about Epilepsy and Epilepsy Ireland or donate, click here or consider buying a Rose Pin from volunteers in your local area. 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media