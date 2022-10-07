Man arrested in connection with fatal cemetery assault to appear before court

A man in his 30s arrested in connection with a fatal assault at a cemetery will appear before court this morning (Friday October 7).
Gardaí made the arrest following the incident, which occurred on the grounds of Rathass Cemetery in Tralee, Co Kerry on October 5.
A man in his 40s was discovered with serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by ambulance personnel.
The man arrested in connection with the incident will appear before Kenmare District Court.
