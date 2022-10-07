New EPA report shows quality of drinking water continues to improve

The quality of Ireland's drinking water supplies continues to improve.

That's according to comments made by an Irish Water spokeswoman following publication of the latest Drinking Water Report by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The new report shows Ireland's public water supplies are safe to drink, with 99.7% compliance with microbiological and chemical standards.

Margaret Attridge of Irish Water said, “The EPA Drinking Water Report shows that the quality of Ireland’s drinking water supplies continues to improve. We have increased investment in our drinking water services year on year, and this is reaping big benefits for all our customers nationwide, giving them the assurance that, when they turn out their tap, they can enjoy clean, safe drinking water."

However, despite the EPA's recognition of improved drinking water, the group has criticised Irish Water for being too slow to replace lead pipes.

The environmental group said that it will be 24 years before the lead pipes under Irish Water’s control are replaced based on current efforts, and stated the progress rate on replacing them is “still unacceptable”.

An estimated 180,000 lead pipe connections are under Irish Water’s control, with 42,000 replaced between 2017 and 2021.

Based on current funding, Irish Water aims to replace half of these connections by 2030.

Ms Attridge continued: “We recognise of course that challenges remain in some areas and we have prioritised our efforts in addressing these. In particular our enhanced focus on monitoring and testing supplies allows us to identify problems early and take action to fix them and, where appropriate, notify the public of any risks to their drinking water.

"It will take a number of years and high levels of investment to bring our public water supply to the standard we all strive for but we are confident that we are on track to achieve this. Public health is our top priority and we will continue to work in partnership with our stakeholders, including the EPA, to ensure world class drinking water supplies for all our customers.”

According to Irish Water, over €460 million was invested in Ireland’s water treatment plants and networks in 2021, with 12 water treatment plants built or upgraded and an additional 39 sites upgraded under the National Disinfection Programme.

Key projects completed include new treatment plants in Vartry and Leixlip which together are benefitting over 700,000 people with cleaner, more secure drinking water supplies. As a result, the population on the EPA’s list of ‘at risk’ supplies reached its lowest ever level last year.

However, the EPA report on water quality also found that two significant incidents during 2021 at the Gorey and Ballymore Eustace water treatment plants put the health of approximately 885,000 people at risk, and represented “significant failings” by Irish Water.

Irish Water said that “significant progress” had been made in relation to this and a new national operations management centre has been set up.

“This enables these plants to be monitored around the clock and action to be taken immediately when issues arise,” it said.

The EPA report also noted ongoing improvements made by Irish Water in testing and monitoring drinking water supplies have played a key role in identifying risks to drinking water quality and protecting public health, many of which only came to light due to more robust testing and sampling regimes.