Search

07 Oct 2022

Everyone stands to lose if energy crisis not addressed – Taoiseach

Everyone stands to lose if energy crisis not addressed – Taoiseach

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Oct 2022 2:01 PM

The Taoiseach has said “everyone stands to lose” if Europe does not tackle the “exponential” rise in energy prices.

Micheal Martin said European countries need to adopt a Covid-style approach to address the energy crisis.

The Fianna Fail leader added there is no “magical” answer to the problem.

Speaking in Prague, Mr Martin said: “Unity is again important, similar to what happened with Covid-19. The European Commission [and] the European Union came together and had a co-ordinated set of policies for public health and vaccination.

“Likewise in this crisis, efforts are continuing to be made to see if we can get a European-wide response to the energy crisis issue.

“It’s not simple. Different member states are coming to this from different positions.

“We all want to arrive at the same destination: to try and limit the exponential growth in prices but also making sure security of supply.”

Mr Martin was attending a summit of EU leaders in Prague on Friday.

Asked about the measures introduced by Germany, Mr Martin said there is a general view that there should be “more co-operative or collective approach and every member state including Germany were on for that”.

Germany unveiled an energy package worth 200 billion euros last week aimed at addressing rising energy costs, but it has been criticised by many other European leaders who have claimed it undermines unity.

“There is work under way and I think it’s where practical workable solutions have to be developed as opposed to a political wish-list,” Mr Martin said.

“Politicians may wish for a magical answer to this, there is none. It’s a wartime situation that has a negative impact on everything.

“But the capacity still exists for Europe to work in a co-ordinated united way. To deal with the price issue and its impact on economies and I believe something will be worked out but it might take a bit more time.”

He added: “Much of the discussion yesterday was around that collective idea that everybody stands to lose here.

“If we don’t start accelerating co-operation on energy through grid connections, through accelerating renewables and also then working on the market issues and on supply issues. So, I think it’s positive to see that and I think that will continue.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media