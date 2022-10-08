Seven deaths confirmed in Creeslough explosion

Emergency services at the scene in Creeslough on Saturday morning. Photo: North West Newspix
Seven people have been confirmed dead following an explosion in Creeslough on Friday.
Emergency crews worked overnight to remove bodies from the rubble at the Applegreen service station.
A search and recovery operation for further fatalities remains ongoing in a town numbed by the tragedy.
A specialised crew was aided by sniffer dogs in a major rescue mission following the blast at around 3.20pm.
Late on Friday night, three fatalities were confirmed.
Overnight, four more bodies were recovered from the debris.
Eight people were transferred to hospital for medical treatment, An Garda Síochána confirmed.
A spokesperson said: “Donegal County Council Fire Services, An Garda Síochána, the HSE National Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service remain at the scene in a search and recovery phase of this operation.”
The N56 road remains closed and traffic diversions are in place.
