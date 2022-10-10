Search

10 Oct 2022

Eviction ban would interfere with landlord's property rights - IPOA chair

Eviction ban would interfere with landlord's property rights - IPOA chair

Reporter:

David Power

10 Oct 2022 3:58 PM

A ban on evictions would be an interference in constitutional property rights of landlords, the Chairperson of the Irish Property Owners' Association (IPOA) has claimed.

IPOA Chairperson Mary Conway was responding to discussions on a ban on evictions being implemented which the Government is considering. 

The Minister for Justice Helen McEntee told RTÉ's Week in Politics that the Government will do "everything that we can" to ensure people remain in their homes this winter.

Minister McEntee said the Government is seeking advice from the Attorney General on whether it can implement an eviction ban. Advice has been sought to ensure such a move would not be open to a constitutional challenge.

However, Ms Conway said if a ban was implemented, it would cause more landlords to exit the property market, as many have already done.

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland on Monday, she said landlords are leaving the market due to "too much legislation and over-taxation".

She said landlords would like the Government to talk to them and see what supports can be put in place for landlords and tenants

"Really there are already adequate protections in place for tenants at this point," she said.

"The Government has to be seen to be doing something and this is a knee jerk reaction. The landlords are again the scapegoats," Ms Conway said.

