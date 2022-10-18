Irish revenue officers seize illegal drugs disguised as parcels from toy company

Revenue officers have seized illegal drugs worth over €250,000 disguised as parcels from companies including Lego.
Officers examining parcels at a premises in Dublin discovered almost 29kg of cannabis infused edibles and 13kg of herbal cannabis yesterday (October 17).
The items, which originated in the United States, were declared as other products including 'Lego' and 'Blackberry' and were destined for addresses across Ireland.
Investigations are ongoing.
These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.