Search

18 Oct 2022

Country musician due to go on tour dies in road collision in Northern Ireland

Country musician due to go on tour dies in road collision in Northern Ireland

Reporter:

Reporter

18 Oct 2022 10:56 AM

Tributes have been paid after the death of a country musician in a road crash in Co Armagh.

Guitarist Barry Mohan, 28, was involved in a collision on Monaghan Road, near Middletown, just before 6am on Monday. 

He was a part of the band All Folk’d Up.

In a statement the band said they were “deeply saddened and shocked” by the death of a “talented musician”.

“Barry was an integral part of the band’s success and brother of lead singer Pauric,” they said.

“His energy and enthusiasm was always evident on stage and will be sadly missed on the local music scene.

“We have worked with Barry over the last number of years, and it was apparent that his talent, his professionalism on and off stage, his love for music, and his drive and determination for the band was always there with a smile on his face.

“Barry was due to tour England this weekend with All Folk’d Up, but these four shows will now be cancelled.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to Pauric, his mother Marina, his daughter Ceala Rose and fellow band members Ryan, Paddy and Szymon and his entire family circle.”

A PSNI spokesperson said an investigation is under way and police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or captured it on dashcam to contact officers in the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 245 17/10/22.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media