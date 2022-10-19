Popular supermarket recalls halloween-themed product 'as precautionary measure'

A halloween-themed product sold at a popular supermarket has been recalled.
Aldi customers are being asked to return the Ceramic Tealight Wax Burner (Pumpkin Variant) to their nearest store for a full refund "as a precautionary measure".
A notice on the Aldi website states: "We apologise that this product did not meet our normal high standards and thank you for your co-operation."
The product code is 721799.
Anyone seeking further information can contact Aldi customer services on 1800 991 828.
