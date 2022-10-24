Commemorative coin honours Luke Kelly

A 15 euro Luke Kelly commemorative coin has been launched by President Michael D Higgins.

The silver proof coin is the final coin in the “modern musician” series of silver proof coins, which also featured coins dedicated to Rory Gallagher and Phil Lynott.

The coin was launched by Mr Higgins at St Laurence O’Toole’s National School in Dublin, the former school of the musician.

It is limited to 3,000 pieces and will retail at 64.99 euro.

President Higgins this morning spoke at the launch of @centralbank_ie's commemorative €15 coin in honour of Luke Kelly in St Laurence O'Toole's National School in Dublin, "Luke didn’t just sing about Dublin as it was but he spoke about life as it might be" pic.twitter.com/AGLzIL77fm — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) October 24, 2022

The coin, which is struck in .925 sterling silver to proof quality, features an image of Kelly singing, in tribute to his distinctive voice, together with an impression of a banjo.

The design by Mary Gregoriy was selected following a design competition.

She previously designed commemorative coins featuring James Joyce in 2013 and WB Yeats in 2015 for the Central Bank.

Central Bank acting deputy governor Mark Cassidy said: “We are delighted to issue this coin to commemorate the late and much-loved Luke Kelly.

“It is especially fitting to be at his former school, St Laurence O’Toole National School, for this launch and we are immensely grateful to the staff and pupils for welcoming us today for this special occasion.

“Luke’s impact on and musical contributions to Irish culture were seminal and he continues to be held in warm regard by generations of people in Ireland. This coin celebrates his legacy and provides a fitting tribute to his memory.”

The launch of the Central Bank of Ireland commemorative coin was postponed from 2020 due to the pandemic.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe also attended the launch.

It is available to purchase from collectorcoins.ie/lukekelly from Monday at 2pm and retails at 64.99 euro.

The issue is limited to 3,000 coins with a limit of one coin per transaction.