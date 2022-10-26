Search

26 Oct 2022

Irish government confirms purchase of 15,000 monkeypox vaccines

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

26 Oct 2022 12:47 PM

Fifteen thousand additional monkeypox vaccines have been purchased by the Irish government to boost the current immunisation programme. 

The announcement was made today (October 26) by the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, who confirmed 5,000 vaccines will be delivered this year with the remaining 10,000 doses due to be delivered next year. 

The HSE is currently providing primary prevention vaccination to those likely to benefit most through designated centres across the country in line with National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) recommendations.

Individuals are asked to self-identify their risk of infection and book a vaccine appointment where appropriate. 

Demand for the vaccine has been high and all current available vaccine appointments have now been booked, with a significant number of additional appointments opening for booking next month. 

Minister Donnelly said, "It is heartening to see the demand for monkeypox vaccines among the population that would benefit most and I’m encouraging those who haven’t yet had the opportunity, to book an appointment in the coming weeks when they become available. 

"This deal with Bavarian Nordic allows us to significantly expand the immunisation programme and to deliver the best available protection against monkeypox to at-risk groups." 

Although Monkeypox can affect anyone, currently most cases have been in men who are gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men. 

Monkeypox vaccines are recommended for people in these categories if they have been diagnosed with a bacterial sexually transmitted infection (STI) in the past 6 months, been diagnosed with genital herpes for the first time in the past 6 months, had 3 or more sexual partners in the past 3 months, had group sex in the past 6 months, or had sex in a sex-on-premises venue in the past 6 months. 

The Department of Health estimates between 6,000 and 13,000 people could benefit from vaccination. 

