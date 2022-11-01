Met Éireann predicts thunderstorms and spot flooding on the way

Thunderstorms and spot flooding have been forecast by Met Éireann, with stormy weather and strong winds also on the way.

It is forecast to be breezy today with sunny spells and showers.

This morning the showers will spread eastwards and will become widespread this afternoon, some heavy and prolonged with the possibility of hail and thunder. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees are expected with fresh and gusty southwest or westerly winds.

Early on Tuesday night, showers will gradually die out and it become mainly dry with clear spells. It is predicted to be quite chilly with lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees.

Later in the night, outbreaks of rain will spread eastwards across the country with strengthening southerly winds.

On Wednesday morning, heavy and possibly thundery rain will sweep eastwards across the country with spot flooding. Southerly winds will be very strong and gusty especially near west and south coasts, according to Met Éireann.

In the afternoon, rain will clear eastwards with heavy or thundery showers of rain or hail following.

Winds will become westerly and will be very strong or locally stormy with severe or damaging gusts possible, especially in western parts of Connacht and Ulster. Highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees, are expected.

It will be very windy early on Wednesday night and possibly stormy for a time in the north of the country with further severe and potentially disruptive wind gusts.

There will be a mix of clear spells and showers, some heavy and thundery in Atlantic coastal counties. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees in strong to gale force southwest winds.

There will be sunny spells and showers on Thursday, some heavy and prolonged. The lengthiest dry and sunny periods are expected in the east of the country.

Maximum temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees with fresh and gusty southwest winds, veering northwest later in the day. Long dry and clear spells will develop on Thursday night as showers become confined to Atlantic coastal counties. A rather chilly night is forecast with lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees in moderate northwest winds.