02 Nov 2022

HSE reduces income assessment rate for people supported by Fair Deal

Mary MCFadden

02 Nov 2022 11:35 AM

The income assessment rate for people in nursing homes supported by Fair Deal has been significantly reduced. 

According to the Health Service Executive (HSE), the Nursing Homes Support Scheme has been updated to change the rate at which the income from renting the principal private residence is assessed at. 

People availing of the scheme may now have their income assessed at 40% rather than 80%. 

Fair Deal provides financial support to people who need long term residential care, with the amount paid towards the cost of public, private and voluntary nursing home care dependent on income and assets. 

The changes took effect from yesterday (Tuesday November 1). 

Anyone eligible wishing to avail of the scheme can apply to the Nursing Home Support Scheme Office by providing a number of documents. 

The office requires copies of an approval letter from the Residential Tenancies Board Registration, a rental agreement showing the rental amount, and the latest Notice of Assessment from Revenue. 

In certain circumstances, if your home is not registered with the Residential Tenancies Board, it may still qualify for the reduced rate of 40% on home rental income. The Residential Tenancies Board can advise on the specific instances where this applies. 

Any rental income received from a property which is not your principal residence will continue to be treated as general income.

