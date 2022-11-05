Search

05 Nov 2022

Mary Lou McDonald ‘profoundly shocked’ at Jonathan Dowdall’s criminal past

Mary Lou McDonald ‘profoundly shocked’ at Jonathan Dowdall’s criminal past

Reporter:

Reporter

05 Nov 2022 1:05 PM

Mary Lou McDonald said that had she known about former Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall’s involvement in criminality, he would not have been “anywhere near” the party.

Ms McDonald said she was “profoundly shocked” to learn of Dowdall’s role in gangland crime.

Last month, Dowdall was sentenced to four years in prison for facilitating the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in 2016.

Dowdall, who turned state witness in the Regency murder trial, was also convicted of interrogating, threatening and waterboarding a man in January 2015.

Dowdall was elected as a Sinn Fein councillor to Dublin City Council in 2014. He left the party a short time later.

Ms McDonald said: “Had we known that he was involved in any form of criminality, and I have to say I was profoundly shocked, as were many, many others, to discover his criminal activity, he wouldn’t have been anywhere near Sinn Fein.

“He wouldn’t have been anywhere near me or anybody else. The courts now are dealing with this matter. Anybody involved in criminality, gangland, they [should] face the full rigour, the full rigour, throw the book at them is what I say.

“I represent a constituency that has borne the brunt of criminality and gangland violence and thuggery and there can be no truck with it.

“No room for it and certainly, I am relieved, pleased to see that justice now, the wheels of justice in motion, we leave it to the courts to deal with all of that.”

Ms McDonald denied that Dowdall’s association with the party has been damaging.

“I think people realise and accept, I hope, that we had no notion nor had others of the fact that this individual was involved in criminology. None at all. None at all,” Ms McDonald added.

“This person, at one point, was a person of very good standing in the north inner city of Dublin so the shock was not just ours but more widely felt but let me just assure you, had we known, he would not have been anywhere near any of us or in the Sinn Fein party.”

Asked whether parties should carry out garda vetting of those wishing to join, she said: “No, no, that would be crazy.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media