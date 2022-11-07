Have you seen this woman? Gardaí renew appeal to find missing 22-year-old

Gardaí are renewing an appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 22-year-old.
Realtín O'Brien - described as being approximately 5’ 7” in height, of slim build, with blonde hair - was last seen on Dublin Road, Mullingar at approximately 4.30pm on Friday November 4.
She was reportedly wearing a black jacket, black leggings and white trainers.
Gardaí and Realtín’s family are concerned for her welfare and are anxious to locate her.
Anyone with information on Realtin’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.