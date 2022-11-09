Search

09 Nov 2022

Broadcasters need to ‘shine light’ on serious issues during World Cup

Broadcasters need to ‘shine light’ on serious issues during World Cup

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Nov 2022 1:07 AM

Irish broadcasters must “shine a light” on the serious issues in Qatar during their World Cup coverage, a Government minister has said.

Junior Minister for Sport Jack Chambers said it he was “very concerned” by the awarding of the Word Cup to the country given the controversies about its human rights abuses.

The Government Chief Whip also accused Fifa of being “out of touch” for trying to dismiss the “serious issues”, adding it was “right” that they are discussed.

Qatar was chosen as host of the 2022 men’s football World Cup more than a decade ago.

Since then it has faced growing criticism over its human rights record, in particular its treatment of migrant workers and LGBTQ+ people.

“I’m very concerned,” the Fianna Fail TD for Dublin West said.

“Obviously we had the awarding of the World Cup to Qatar [that] was mired in controversy and corruption. The impact on many migrant workers, the fact that thousands [of people] have died, they’ve had serious human rights abuses, is extremely concerning.

“And then the background: indiscriminate laws around the LGBT community in Qatar, and the repeated comments. We saw comments in the last 24 hours I think from diplomatic division of Qatar that was shocking and concerning.”

Mr Chambers was referring to comments aired on Monday night by an ambassador for the World Cup in Qatar who described homosexuality as “damage in the mind”.

Former Qatari footballer Khalid Salman told a German public broadcaster that being gay is “haram”, or forbidden in Arabic, and that he has a problem with children seeing gay people.

Speaking at the launch of the Government’s Dormant Accounts Fund Action Plan for 2023, Mr Chambers said: “Fifa have been out of touch in trying to dismiss, you know, the having to have solely a football focus when it comes to the World Cup in Qatar.

“I think it’s right that people discuss the serious issues that are there and the controversies around human rights abuses.”

He added: “RTE are showing the World Cup and fans will be watching it. But it will be incumbent on our broadcasters to shine a light and to discuss the issues in Qatar as the World Cup is occurring and to have that as an ongoing, open, repeated discussion.”

Amnesty International reported last month that, despite some government reforms, human rights abuses in Qatar “persist on a significant scale”.

Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar and anyone found participating in same-sex sexual activity can be punished by up to seven years in prison.

The nation also operates a version of Islamic Sharia law that criminalises sexual activity between men and carries a maximum penalty of death by stoning, even though there is limited evidence of the law being enforced in recent years.

World Cup organisers have said “everyone is welcome” regardless of a person’s sexual orientation and said guests would not face discrimination.

On Tuesday, former Fifa president Sepp Blatter described the choice of Qatar as a “mistake”.

The tournament gets under way on November 20 with England versus Wales.

Mr Chambers made the comments in Cherry Orchard in Dublin as a group of Government ministers unveiled details of a 54.5 million euro fund aimed at supporting disadvantaged communities and vulnerable groups next year.

It includes 12 million euro for Sport Ireland to increase participation, particularly for young people who need extra encouragement to take up a sport, five million euro to deliver employment and educational support programmes for people with disabilities and family carers, 3.8 million for Traveller initiatives and services across five departments and three million euro to provide older people with personal safety alarms under the Senior Alerts Scheme.

The Cherry Orchard Equine Centre is Centre is set to receive 123,200 euro under the action plan which will support Garda Youth Diversion Projects and initiatives to help young people find employment.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media