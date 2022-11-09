Search

09 Nov 2022

New €6k grant for Gaeltacht host families 'three times greater than before' - Chambers

New €6k grant for Gaeltacht host families 'three times greater than before' - Chambers

Reporter:

Reporter

09 Nov 2022 1:55 PM

Applications are now open to eligible Gaeltacht host families to avail of a new increased €6,000 start-up grant. 

The government's Chief Whip and the Minister of State for the Gaeltacht and Sport, Jack Chambers, yesterday (November 9) announced his department is now accepting applications from families wishing to register for the first time to provide accommodation for the Irish language college system. 

This is in addition to an almost 20% overall increase to the daily grant payable by the department to accommodation providers already registered under the department's Scéim na bhFoghlaimeoirí Gaeilge. 

Speaking about the news, Minister Chambers said, "I am delighted that the department is now accepting applications for the increased grant which is three times greater than before.

"On foot of this measure and the 20% increase I previously announced to the daily grant payable under the department’s Scéim na bhFoghlaimeoirí Gaeilge, I am satisfied that these practical actions will further support the Irish summer colleges sector." 

As well as specific costs in relation to fire mitigation equipment and fire assessment, certain furniture will also now be eligible under the revised scheme. 

Anyone interested can access the application form here

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media