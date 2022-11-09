'Concerning' increase in binge drinking and drugs use amongst young people, survey finds

The age of people having their first alcoholic drink is getting lower while poly-drug use is on the increase amongst young people, a national survey has found.

Drinkaware, the national independent charity working to prevent and reduce alcohol misuse and delay the age of first drink, has released further key findings from the Drinkaware Annual Barometer for 2022.

The national survey reveals that the age of first drink in Ireland is getting younger, that those aged between 18 and 34 years are more likely to engage in poly-drug use, and that low levels of mental wellbeing are also prominent amongst this age cohort.

On average people aged 34 and younger first tried alcohol more than 2 years earlier than those aged 50+.

The average age of first drink across the adult population is 15.8 years

For those aged 50+ the average age for their first drink was 17 years

For those aged 34 and under, the average age for first drink, drops to 14.8 years

The annual Drinkaware Barometer provides an overview of adults’ drinking behaviour in Ireland. Conducted by Behaviour & Attitudes in Summer 2022, the Barometer asked the public ‘what age were you when you first tried alcohol?’. 28% reported that they first drank alcohol aged 15 or younger, with the same amount reporting they were 18 years or older when first trying alcohol (28%).

However, 44% of respondents reported having their first drink aged 15-17 years.

For the first time, the Drinkaware Annual Barometer asked questions regarding the use of illegal drugs. 62% of those aged 34 and under said they ‘know people in my social group that either consume illicit drugs as a substitute for alcohol’, or use illicit drugs ‘with alcohol’. This indicates high levels of poly drug use amongst this age cohort.

The under 35 years age cohort was also more likely to report low mental wellbeing than their older counterparts. Low mental wellbeing peaked for those aged 25-34 years at 45%.

In contrast to this just 14% of those aged 65+ reporting low mental wellbeing. The 25-34 year old cohort was also more likely to report ‘binge’ or ‘risky’ drinking in the past 30 days (68% vs national average 55%)

CEO for Drinkaware Sheena Horgan said: "Drinkaware passionately believes that alcohol has no place in childhood. Our primary goal to prevent and reduce alcohol mis-use and therefore includes delaying the age of first drink. 72% of Irish adults report that they first drank alcohol before the legal age of 18, but the pattern the research shows - that today’s younger people are starting to drink earlier than their older counterparts - is very worrying.

"Although other data points to the age of first drink as getting older in general, the use of averages across all age cohorts arguably obscures the grave escalation of underage drinking as the Barometer series of findings suggests.

"Binge drinking, the use of illicit drugs as either a substitute or consumed alongside alcohol, is also concerning, especially when viewed in parallel with the dramatic low levels of mental wellbeing reported," Ms Horgan said.

Since 2018 Drinkaware has engaged with secondary schools across Ireland with the Drinkaware Junior Cycle Alcohol Education programme. This evidence-based programme has been independently evaluated by Maynooth University and proven to delay the age of first drink and increase knowledge and awareness of alcohol harms.

"Crucially, the programme is holistic in nature rather than viewing alcohol consumption in isolation, and lessons include coping and influences, covering topics on self-esteem, marketing, critical thinking and social media," Ms Horgan explained.

To date over 15,000 students have undertaken the programme, but with the identified trends regarding the age of first drink, binge drinking, drug use and low mental wellbeing for young adults, this programme needs to be scaled, according to Drinkaware.

"Delivered nationwide it will empower young people with the knowledge, skills and tools to make informed decisions to protect their wellbeing, both physical and mental," Ms Horgan said.

The Drinkaware Barometer 2022 is a national population-based survey of 1,000 adults aged 18+ conducted by Behaviour and Attitudes in May/June 2022 and included a series of internationally recognised modules relating to alcohol consumption and mental health.