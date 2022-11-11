Woman arrested as part of Lisa Thompson murder investigation due to appear in court

A woman arrested as part of an investigation into the murder of Lisa Thompson is due to appear before the Criminal Courts.
Following directions received from the Director of Public Prosecutions, the woman in her 40s was arrested this morning (November 11) in relation to the discovery of the body of Lisa Thompson (52) on Tuesday May 10 2022 at her home in Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun, Dublin 11.
Gardaí from Ballymun arrived on the scene at Sandyhill Gardens in the afternoon of May 10 to find Lisa had been subjected to a serious physical assault and had suffered significant injuries.
She reportedly died at the scene some time before the arrival of Gardaí.
The woman arrested today (November 11) has been charged and is scheduled to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin, Court 2, at 10.30am.
